8 protesters arrested outside Trump rally in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eight protesters were arrested outside President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, there was a designated free speech zone outside Broadmoor World Arena where people could express their views.

“Several people chose instead to take over the roadway and obstruct traffic at the entrance and exit to the arena at Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Meadows Road. The Colorado Springs Public Order Response Team responded and issued several warnings to clear the roadway. The crowd disregarded the orders and a number of people were taken into custody,” CSPD said in a statement issued Thursday night.

The eight people who were arrested were taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where they were cited and released. They were charged with failure to desist or disperse.