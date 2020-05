A protest outside the Colorado State Capitol on Friday, May 29, 2020. Protesters are calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver mayor Michael Hancock has issued a curfew for 8 p.m. Saturday as protests in the city for the death of George Floyd continue for a third day.

Curfew will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday morning.

Friday, protests began peaceful during the day. Into the night there were fires set and vandalism to buildings. Police used tear gas and pepper bullets to break up crowds.