8 outdoor pools across Denver will open on Monday

DENVER — Eight outdoor pools at recreation centers across Denver are opening Monday.

This is part of the phased reopening after COVID-19 shut down centers in 2020.

The outdoor pools that are open are:

Berkeley Park

Barnum Park

Cook Park

Globeville

Green Valley

Harvard Gulch

Harvey Park

Mestizo/Curtis Park.

The Aztlan, Eisenhower, and Swansea Outdoor Pools will open June 14.

“With the recent removal of capacity limits and social distancing requirements, we will continue our focus on safety as we begin opening more of our facilities, programs and activities,” said Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation. “We are dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles that enhance the wellbeing of our residents.”

Denver parks and recreation said full operations will continue to be impacted by staffing shortages. Most recreation employees are seasonal and on-call, which will require recruiting, hiring and re-training.

Entry for all activities is same-day walk-up on a first-come, first-served basis — there are no reservations. The cost is $2 per person per activity.

Make sure you check the Denver Rec website for hours and full swim schedules.