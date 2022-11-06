DENVER (KDVR) – Saturday night’s Powerball drawing didn’t unearth a jackpot winner, but there were a few big winners in the Colorado Lottery.
The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and a red Powerball 20.
Now, after another drawing without a winner has come and gone, the Powerball Jackpot has risen to a new world record of $1.9 billion, which carries a cash value of $929.1 million.
There were 10.9 million tickets on Saturday that won cash prizes, equalling $102.2 million.
Colorado Lottery big winners
In total, the Coloradans with winning lottery tickets claimed $2,600,000.
- $1,000,000 winner – Purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo
- $1,000,000 winner – Purchased at Players Cafe in Edgewater
- $150,000 winner – Purchased at a King Soopers in Wheat Ridge
- $150,000 winner – Purchased at a Kum & Go in Rifle
- $150,000 winner – Purchased at a Loaf N Jug in Pueblo
- $50,000 winner – Purchased at a 7-Eleven in Englewood
- $50,000 winner – Purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo
- $50,000 winner – Purchased at a Loaf N Jug in Fort Collins
The last winner of the Powerball was back on Aug. 3, meaning there have been 41 Powerball drawings since then. One more drawing without a jackpot winner would best the previous longest streak that was broken back in October of 2021 when the jackpot was $699.8 million.
The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday when the jackpot will be a record-breaking $1.9 billion.