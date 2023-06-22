DENVER (KDVR) — Grand jury indictments revealed that eight people are being charged with up to 88 counts each in a vehicle theft and drug ring case, according to court documents.

The indictment says that the group engaged in racketeering activity over the course of 11 months. It is responsible for 45 motor vehicle thefts valued at about $1 million, dozens of acts of chop shop activity with those vehicles, and over $96,000 worth of other stolen property.

The group would allegedly drive and scout areas before targeting a vehicle to steal or steal from, according to a press release from the 20th Judicial District. A member would then break into the targeted vehicle and steal items from it or the vehicle itself.

When they could successfully steal a car, they would take both the stolen vehicle and the transport vehicle back to a “chop shop” in Lafayette.

Colorado Revised Statute 18-4-420 defines a chop shop as a place where criminals transport unlawfully obtained motor vehicles or major parts to store, disassemble or alter said vehicle or parts.

At the chop shop, the criminal group, referred to as the Geneso Enterprise, would allegedly frequently alter and remove components from the vehicle, and those vehicles would often be used to facilitate other crimes.

Sometimes, the group would use items like firearms and tools from stolen cars to trade for drugs including fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the press release.

The indictment mentioned four of those indicted:

Esthefany Carolina Aguilar-Cardoza, 25, with 70 counts

Cristhian Baeza-Delgado, 27, with 88 counts

Alejandro Moreno-Castro, 23, with 22 counts

Ricardo Castro-Vasquez, 39, with 20 counts.

Each of the eight defendants faces up to 24 years in prison for violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, with an additional 1-12 years on the remaining felony charges, according to the release.

The case will be prosecuted in Boulder County, though the group is accused of committing crimes in several cities and counties across the Denver metro area.

Some of the indicted members were arrested Tuesday, each with anywhere from 20 to 88 counts charged against them.