8 carjackings, 1 attempted carjacking, 2 home invasions, 1 burglary, 1 homicide: 1-hour crime spree in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department released new details Thursday about a crime spree that left one person dead on Wednesday.

APD said the crime spree reportedly started around 3:21 p.m. in the 14000 block of E. Idaho Drive when the suspect allegedly robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint and demanded the keys to her car. She refused to hand the keys over and the suspect fired shots and left the location on foot.

The crime spree consisted of eight carjackings, one attempted car jacking, two home invasions, one burglary, and a homicide, according to APD.

Timeline of crime spree

Here is the full series of events that lasted from 3:21 p.m. to 4:32 p.m., according to APD.

3:21 p.m.: 14000 block E. Idaho Drive: Armed Robbery Police said the suspect robbed the victim of her purse at gunpoint and demanded car keys. The victim refused, and the suspect fired shots and left on foot.

3:29 p.m.: 14000 block E. Iowa Drive: Homicide/Carjacking Next, police said the suspect approached a victim as he was parking a vehicle. The suspect broke out the driver side window, shot the victim and stole the victim’s 2008 Black Dodge Dakota. APD said the victim’s purse from Idaho was recovered at this scene.

The suspect then abandoned the Dodge Dakota in the 1300 block S. Memphis Street, police said.

Shortly after, police said the suspect entered a victim’s home in the 1200 block of S. Memphis Street and when confronted by the victim, the suspect pistol whipped the victim and left the area on foot.

3:32 p.m.: 1200 block S. Lewiston Street – Home Invasion/Carjacking Police said next. the suspect entered a home, forced a victim at gunpoint to hand over her car keys, and stole a 2014 White Acura RDX.

From there, the suspect abandoned the Acura RDX in the 15500 block of E. Center Avenue.

3:39 p.m.: 490 block S. Chambers Road – Carjacking After that, police said the suspect stole a victim’s white Subaru sedan at gunpoint.

Then, the suspect abandoned the Subaru in the 420 block of N. Chambers Road, according to APD.

4:00 p.m.: 15200 block E. 6 th Avenue – Carjacking Next, police said the suspect stole a victim’s Green Kia Sportage at gunpoint.

That Kia Sportage was then abandoned in the 15200 block of E. 38th, police said.

From there, the suspect made an unsuccessful attempt at carjacking a victim in the 3750 block of Chambers Road, according to APD.

Next, police said the suspect walked across Chambers Road and stole a victim’s red Chevy Equinox at gunpoint in the 3790 block of Chambers Road.

Then, police said the suspect abandoned the Chevy Equinox at Chambers Road and Maxwell Street.

After that, police said the suspect stole a victim’s Hyundai Santa Fe at gunpoint in the 15000 block of E. Randolph Drive.

Next, police said the suspect parked the stolen Hyundai Santa Fe in the garage of a home in the 5570 block of Jasper St.

Then, the police said the suspect stole a victim’s Ford F450 at gunpoint in the 15600 block of E. Randolph Drive.

Police said the suspect then crashed the F450 at 56th Avenue and Pena Blvd. and then stole another victim’s Nissan Murano at gunpoint.

Police said the crime spree ended at 4:32 p.m. at 56th Ave. and E-470 when the suspect crashed the Nissan Murano into several vehicles and suffered serious injuries. He was taken into custody by the Denver Police Department.