78-year-old cyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A 78-year-old man died from his injuries after colliding with a vehicle traveling the same direction on Clover Basin Drive on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. while the cyclist was traveling on a recumbent bike eastbound on Clover Basin Drive between Renaissance Drive and Delsarto Lane, Longmont police said. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene and police are conducting an investigation into the crash.