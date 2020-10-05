76-year-old diving champion sues Casa Bonita for age discrimination

DENVER — In the late 1970s, Samuel Hernandez took home multiple titles in competitive diving.

Forty years later, he applied for a job diving before patrons at Casa Bonita — the Lakewood eatery and entertainment complex that achieved cult status after its appearance on the TV show “South Park.”

And last week, Hernandez, now 76, sued Casa Bonita for age discrimination, claiming management refused to even let him audition.

According to his lawsuit, Hernandez initially reached out to Casa Bonita about a job after seeing a late 2018 online post stating the restaurant was hiring divers. The following spring, he was invited to audition.

In early May 2019, Hernandez sent his credentials to a hiring manager. According to the lawsuit, the woman responded, incorporating an emoji: “Oh my goodness you are no joke when it comes to diving. It’d be an honor to have you a part of our dive team.” On May 13, however, a day before Hernandez was slated to audition, the woman sent him a text message, which is screenshotted in the lawsuit.