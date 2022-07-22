BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for information on a violent assault of an older woman that happened on a bike path Thursday afternoon.

Police said a couple was walking on the path near the 1700 block of 13th Street around 12:45 p.m. when a man randomly grabbed a 75-year-old woman’s hair and threw her to the ground.

Passersby stopped and helped get the man off the woman and detain him until officers arrived and took him into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old James Moore who, police said, has no local address or connection to Boulder.

Moore was taken to a nearby hospital and put on a medical hold. A felony summons for assault on an at-risk adult has been issued for him.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective S. Ramos at 303-441-3323 reference case 22-06932. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).