75-year-old man arrested for inappropriately touching 2 juveniles at West Meadows Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 75-year-old man on Wednesday after he reportedly inapporpriately touched two juveniles at West Meadows Park.

According to JCSO, Terry Joe Thompson, 75, was stopped from leaving the park by adults in the area.

Thompson was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Facility on two counts of Sex Assault on a Child.

If anyone has information about this or any other criminal incidents involving Thompson, they are asked to call the Jefferson County tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).