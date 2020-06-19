75 Denver police officers injured during Black Lives Matter protests and riots

Demonstrators throw rocks at police officers during a protest in Denver. (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Large protests and riots lasted for more than a week in and around downtown Denver, and we’re now starting to get a look at the scope of the impact.

FOX31’s Rob Low requested data from the Denver Department of Public Safety, and learned that at least 75 officers were injured.

The protests began May 28, after video showing George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while a police officer knelt on his neck. That night and through the weekend the protests turned violent, with many windows being smashed in the downtown area. The protests still continue, but Low’s request only included injuries to officers through June 6.

Many of the injuries were cuts, scrapes and other injuries to officers’ arms and legs, however several suffered head and other injuries from bricks and other thrown items.

#update 75 @DenverPolice officers injured from downtown protests between May 28-June 6. Most injuries from rocks/glass & hearing injuries from having explosive devices tossed at them. One officer injured in the jaw from a rock thrown threw his car window. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/uKmGIY0UoH — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) June 19, 2020

Below is the unedited chart sent to FOX31 from Denver Public Safety that outlines the officers’ injuries. A representative for the department said this list could grow if more injuries are reported.

laceration to arm from rock/bottle Broken elbow from stepping off of a curb and falling Broken ankle Abdominal injury from rock (two) Foot injury to avoid being struck by vehicle Ears/hearing from explosive thrown at him by rioter Ofc in crowd; rolled ankle during riots Ofc hit; shoulder, abdom, arm arm injury from object hitting him arm injury from rock hitting him Shin with rock; chest/arm with a brick shoulder injury leg with large rock Jaw/Neck/Leg from being hit with objects Chest/Ribs from rock hitting him Hand from rocks hitting him Laceration to arm entering business with broken window Arm from rocks and concrete chunks hitting him arm from firework striking him; ankle from hit by rock Debris in eye from gust of wind while monitoring protest at HQ elbow from rock/brick face from rock Groin from rock Hand/Arm/Leg from rocks Foot/Thigh/ankle from various objects Shin from Brick/large rock Ears/hearing from explosion of homemade explosives and mortar fireworks Head/Neck from rock Sprained ankle foot from rock thumb injury jaw from rock that hit him through car window knee injury SBI to leg from intentionally being struck by car Ankle from brick SBI to leg from intentionally being struck by car SBI to leg from intentionally being struck by car Hip – fell from RDV Wrist/Hand – Fell from RDV Hand from rock Elbow/Hand/Leg hit by rocks Knee from rock Hand/shoulder from rocks Arm (possible bicep tear/shoulder inj) Right arm from rock hand from rock leg from being hit with unknown items foot/knee from being hit with rocks leg from being hit with rocks hand laceration from bottle thrown at him ankle from rock, ankle sprain ankle from rock, ringing in ears from explosives various parts of body from rocks bricks and bottle strikes legs/elbow/shoulder from rocks; IED explosion caused rining in ear elbow from brick hand from bottle hand from rock or bottle neck/elbow from landscaping brick temp loss of hearing from firework; head/arm/leg from bottles/rocks foot injury hit by rocks shin injury – 4 rocks hit him arms/legs from being hit with rocks, hamstring and thumb from explosives head, struck by rock thrown from protestor hand/ankle/chest from rocks Finger injured when it was smashed with something by a protestor elbow from bottle; leg from rock Shoulder injury, contusion to ankle, exp to unk chem shoulder from rock being thrown at him by protestor leg from rock thrown by protestor; foot from rock thrown by protestor foot/shoulder from rocks; sprain knees from deployment, ringing ears from expl wrist from rock; bruise upper back; ringing in ears from morter round Foot/knee from rocks; burning on right hand from unk subst bruising/cuts from IED; ears from expl; hand/shoulder/head/arm thigh/foot from rocks leg from glass bottle; knee from rock; abdomin from rock; ears from homemade explosives