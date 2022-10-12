DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a 74-year-old man and woman were found dead last week.

Police say the investigation started near 17th street and Broadway on Oct. 8 around 3:39 p.m.

A man and woman, who police said were related, were found dead.

The coroner’s office said Colleen Thomas, 74, died from a gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A second person was also found dead during the investigation. Richard Thomas, 74, also died from a gunshot wound. Thomas died by suicide, the coroner’s office said.

