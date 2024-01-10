DENVER (KDVR) — Flights to and from Denver International Airport continue to be affected by the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight last week.

At DIA, there were 59 canceled flights on Wednesday, 55 of them United Airlines flights and three Alaska Airlines flights. The two are the only U.S. carriers that operate the Max 9.

It was not known if all of the canceled flights were because of the grounding.

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it had canceled all flights on 737 Max 9 planes until Saturday.

Nationwide, United Airlines saw 167 canceled flights on Wednesday from the grounding. The company said that it was able to prevent about 45 additional cancellations by using other aircraft.

The company said it expected a significant number of canceled flights on Thursday.

FlightAware showed 68 flights canceled for Thursday. Of those, 64 were United Airlines flights and four were Alaska Airlines flights.

Still, the specific reason for all the cancellations was not listed.

United began preliminary inspections of the aircraft on Saturday and said has since found instances that appeared to relate to installation issues with the door plug at fault in the Alaska Airlines incident, including bolts that needed additional tightening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that the planes would remain grounded until the department finds that each can safely return to operation.