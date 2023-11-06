DENVER (KDVR) — The Lone Tree Police Department asked for the public’s help after a 73-year-old man was found shot to death in his vehicle on Saturday.

According to police, around 12:25 p.m., officers discovered Michael Lohmeier in his light blue 2009 Toyota Highlander parked in the 8500 block of Yosemite Street.

Police said it appeared he died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Lone Tree Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or Lone Tree Police at 720-509-1160.

People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.