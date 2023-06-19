ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada family is calling the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help, saying a street-widening project is causing a nightmare for their 82-year-old grandmother.

As temperatures flirted with 90 degrees in Arvada on Monday, the game of fetch looked a little different for Jane Truesdell, who sought cover in the shade as she threw a ball to her dog, Dolly.

“You know, this wasn’t the way I planned to spend my last years in this house,” Truesdell said.

With an ongoing street-widening project on 72nd Avenue, Truesdell said she got some money and the city of Arvada got some of her property through eminent domain.

“They took the 5 feet with three 80- to 100-foot pine trees and about 20 feet of lilac bushes,” she said. “It went from a forest to a desert in 4 hours as I watched them take down the trees.”

A street-widening project underway on 72nd Avenue in Arvada. (KDVR)

‘The flooding is a concern’

Truesdell said the trees also helped with rain, which there’s been a lot of lately. Pictures and videos capture runoff from the construction project and flooding with the latest storms.

“The flooding is a concern,” she said. “I had a civil engineer out here telling me that there needs to be something as far as a barrier at the top of the slope.”

Truesdell’s grandson-in-law, Jeff McDowell, sent photos to the city and hoped for help, but he said he has not heard back.

“I would like the team to come out here and see that we have irrigation issues,” McDowell said. “Does it mean that I’m expecting brand new trees, everything else to be put in right now? Absolutely not. But there is an immediate concern of the quality of life for an elderly lady and her dog. They can’t enjoy their backyard if it rains and it floods back here.”

FOX31 reached out to the city of Arvada. They say the city was observing Juneteenth on Monday so facilities are closed, and the request will be shared with appropriate team members when they return.