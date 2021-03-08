700 tips in 24 hours: Evidence pours in after CU Boulder mass party

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder police say they received around 700 witness tips in 24 hours about a massive street party that turned into a riot on University Hill Saturday night.

Boulder police set up a web page Sunday for people who were at the scene to submit photo or video evidence of criminal acts.

Police, who did not make arrests during the riot, are hoping the tips can lead to arrests for rioters and possible expulsion for students from the University of Colorado.

In a statement released on Twitter, Boulder Police said they are also reviewing body camera footage and social media photos and video to identify individuals involved in criminal acts.

Photos and video already gathered from the mass party show hundreds of people in close proximity without masks, partiers overturning a car, trash scattered on the street, and extensive property damage, including damage to an armored patrol vehicle.

Boulder police estimate between 500 and 800 people were at the party that started with a couple of houses at 1:30 p.m. and grew until police ordered the crowd to disperse and deployed tear gas around 8:30 p.m.