DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking everyone to look out for a missing senior in the Denver area.

Charles Stiffler was reported missing on Saturday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. Stiffler was last seen in the area of 6th and Bannock on foot.

He suffers from cognitive impairment.

Stiffler is described as a 70-year-old white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Stiffler was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone sees Stiffler, they are asked to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or call 911 immediately.