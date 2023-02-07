AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 70-year-old man died after an Aurora hit-and-run crash, and police are still looking for the driver responsible.

The man died on Friday, nearly a week after the crash, according to the Aurora Police Department. A second person in the vehicle was also hurt but survived.

Investigators determined the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla is suspected in the crash and are asking for the public’s help. The Corolla is believed to be a 2014-16 model, “which should have significant damage to the driver’s side of the car and airbags deployed,” according to a release from the department.

Tipsters can be eligible for cash reward

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The driver of the Corolla was seen leaving a private driveway south of East Tennessee Avenue, trying to turn left into the northbound lanes of South Chambers Road. The driver did not yield to oncoming traffic and collided with the Toyota Camry, in which the man who died was a passenger.

“The driver of the Corolla did not stop after the crash, drove away from the scene and has not yet been identified,” police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.