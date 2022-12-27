THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department is searching for a suspect after a 70-year-old man died from injuries sustained by being punched and kicked on Christmas Day.

Thornton PD said officers found the man at Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E 104th Ave. around 9:59 p.m.

He had been seriously injured after backing into the suspect’s car, TPD said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and died the next day, police said.

His identity was being withheld until a positive identification was made by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect was described as a white adult male with long red/blonde hair and a red/blonde medium beard. He was also described as being between 5 feet and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, according to Thornton PD.

He was last seen wearing a black and green tie-dyed shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl-wrapped hood and large roof rack. The vehicle may have fresh damage on its front, TPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to immediately contact detectives at 720-977-5030.