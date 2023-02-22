DENVER (KDVR) — Inside her Denver studio, Leona Lazar’s hands glide with ease over the soft clay. Piece by piece, a drum begins to take shape, the latest work in her series on communication.

The 79-year-old is known for her elaborate character-driven pieces and has been featured in galleries worldwide.

“This is my way to share things that are very important to me,” she said. “The older I get, the more confidence I have in my observations.”

But Lazar has never been featured in an exhibition quite like the one happening at the Niza Knoll Gallery. In this gallery, you need to show ID to grab a slot, and if your date of birth is after 1953, you’re out of luck.

“The ages of the artists are 70 to 98,” Knoll said. “One of the artists is 98.”

As artists, ‘we don’t stop’

Knoll recently turned 80 and came up with the idea while talking with another artist.

“I think we want to let people know that we’re around,” she said. “We haven’t stopped working just because we were artists before.”

“I think for certain artists it’s a recognition that we don’t stop,” Lazar said.

Research has shown art has cognitive health benefits as adults get older, a message these artists are hoping to share.

“You’re not restricted by age,” Michele Harris said. “Probably enhanced.”

The “70-Something” show will run at the Niza Knoll Gallery through this weekend.