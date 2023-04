CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple lanes of northbound I-25 in Castle Rock were closed Saturday afternoon after a semi-truck overturned and spilled 70 gallons of diesel.

Colorado State Patrol said the call came in at 12:42 p.m.

Only the semi-truck was involved in the crash, and the driver was issued a citation. No injuries were reported.

Hazmat was called to clean up the scene.

The lanes were closed between Exit 182 and Exit 184.