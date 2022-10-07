DENVER (KDVR) — A bicycle lane project on South Broadway that’s taken longer to create than the Central Interstate 70 project finally began construction Friday.

The proposal was initially launched in 2015. When completed, there will be a two-way bike lane stretching one-and-a-half miles from Central Avenue to Cherry Creek Trail along Broadway.

Length of two-bike lane stretching from Central Avenue to Cherry Creek Trail. (Credit: City of Denver)

Supporters of the project said this is an important area for bicyclists. The Denver Department of Transportation said there currently is not a safe north-to-south connection from the city. DDOT said these new designs will protect riders from traffic with concrete curbs and parked cars.

On the other side though, some local business owners aren’t totally on board. They said the bike lanes will take away needed parking spaces, potentially resulting in less business.

The delay in this project stems from several issues. The department said the timeline was impacted by a lack of funding, public works reorganization, trying to get private property and a competitive bidding process for construction.

The final price tag was $12,000,000.

For now, expect construction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday along Broadway, which can mean temporary lane closures at times.

The transportation department’s future goal is to create bike lanes stretching all the way to Civic Center Park. This is currently not funded.

The bike lanes along Broadway are expected to take up to 18 months to complete.