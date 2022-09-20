CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

This happened in the area near East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court.

One shot passed right through the armrest of a desk chair where a 7-year-old boy was sitting.

His father, who does not want to be identified, says the bullet went through two walls, through a bag of toys and through the armrest of a chair where his son was sitting and playing video games.

Thankfully the boy was leaning forward, and the bullet missed him by mere inches before hitting the desk.

“Obviously we are relieved that he was leaning forward and it missed him by just inches, and we thank God for it. So, there’s some relief there, but just knowing how close it came to him, it actually feels physically painful when I think about it,” the father said.

Across the street, Fran Davidson’s house was also hit. The bullet came through an upstairs window and lodged in the tile by the shower.

“There was shattered glass everywhere,” Davidson said.

Ginger Delgado with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said other homes in the area were hit by bullets as well, including one in the 5300 block of S. Dunkirk Way.

Deputies found multiple shell casings, and luckily no one was hurt.

“One person who called 911 mentioned that they heard about five shots being fired, and then they heard a vehicle take off at a high rate of speed, and then more shots were being fired,” Delgado said.

An investigation is underway but the sheriff’s office is looking for a black Mustang or Dodge with a loud exhaust and a black BMW four-door sedan.

If you have information or any video to share from that night, please contact investigators at 720-874-8477.