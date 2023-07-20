DENVER (KDVR) — While no one in Colorado won the Powerball jackpot — that $1.08 billion victory went to someone in California — locals still won big.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The California Lottery said the jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

Elsewhere in the country, 36 $1 million-winning tickets and three $2 million-winning tickets were sold. While none of those were in Colorado, winners here still lucked out for a total of $350,000.

Powerball winners in Colorado

According to the Colorado Lottery, here’s where the state’s winning tickets were sold:

Castle Rock: Two $50,000 tickets as 138559 King Soopers

Two $50,000 tickets as 138559 King Soopers Colorado Springs: Two $50,000 tickets at 48364 Loaf ‘N Jug #41

Two $50,000 tickets at 48364 Loaf ‘N Jug #41 Erie: One $50,000 ticket at King Soopers Fuel Center #129

One $50,000 ticket at King Soopers Fuel Center #129 Golden: One $50,000 ticket at 103172 Loaf ‘N Jug #81

One $50,000 ticket at 103172 Loaf ‘N Jug #81 Pueblo: One $50,000 ticket at Winners Corner (Jackpocket)

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

If you weren’t lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot, you still have a chance at a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot. Currently estimated at $720 million, the pot ranks as one of the largest in Mega Millions history. The next drawing for that game is Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.