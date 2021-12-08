7 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An unconscious child prompted a family in Summit County to call for help early Tuesday morning, Summit Fire Community Resource Officer Steve Lipsher said in a press release.

Summit Fire & EMS found seven people at a home suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, with symptoms of headache, fatigue, nausea, dizziness and confusion.

Medics took three people to St. Anthony’s Summit Medical Center, the remaining four people went to the hospital in personal vehicles. All were treated and are expected to make full recoveries.

A faulty furnace caused a leak, the home had no carbon monoxide detectors, according to Summit Fire.

“Simple C-O detectors can be lifesavers,” Summit Fire & EMS Division Chief and the fire marshal Kim McDonald said, “Every home should have them – one on each level of the residence, and preferably near utility rooms housing appliances such as furnaces or clothes dryers.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning is known as the “silent killer,” a leak that is not detectable by human senses.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are dizziness, headache, upset stomach, weakness, vomiting, confusion and chest pain. Hundreds of people die each year in the United States from carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials say roughly 50,000 people will end up in an ER due to the poisoning.

The deadly gas can be produced by running cars, furnaces, kerosene heaters, gas stoves and even burning wood.

Every home should have carbon monoxide detectors strategically placed throughout the home.

Summit Fire & EMS provides free carbon-monoxide and smoke detectors to residents who cannot afford one, call (970) 262-5100 to get one.

Regular professional safety checks on your appliances, especially furnaces and gas stoves, are recommended. Air filters should be changed before seasonal use and on a regular basis during long-term use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information about carbon monoxide safety guidelines online.