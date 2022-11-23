DENVER (KDVR) — If you have been invited to a Thanksgiving dinner, there are some things you should know about etiquette before attending.

You have probably heard the line, “you don’t need to bring anything, just yourself,” when it comes to attending a holiday dinner like Thanksgiving. But should you still bring something?

Here are seven things to know about Thanksgiving etiquette, according to Food Network:

Bring something: From a bottle of wine to your favorite craft beer to a wheel of cheese or a sleeve of fancy crackers, bringing a gift is a thoughtful gesture Make a dish for everyone: Bring a dish that anyone with any type of food allergy or preference can eat. A vegetable, like green beans, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli or sweet potatoes, is a safe option. Turn your dish into twice the gift: Bring a dish in a new container or bowl and leave it for the host to keep after dinner to remind them of you. Don’t cancel last minute: Cancelling last minute can throw off the host’s menu, food costs and seating arrangements. Only cancel if there’s a true emergency or you are sick. Break the ice: If you know the host, come early to greet others. If you don’t know everyone, offer to help pour drinks and be a part of the conversation. The Food Network said wearing a statement necklace or bold broach can help spark conversation. Help clean up: Once you notice your host start clearing plates and migrating back into the kitchen, offer to help with the dishes. Thank your host: Food Network said you should send your host a handwritten thank-you note (a text message just isn’t quite enough), flowers or a memento from the day, like a curated album of candid snaps.

Another important thing to remember while you’re attending Thanksgiving is that you should be respectful to the host and of the host’s home. Don’t spend the entire time on your phone and be present and attentive during conversation.