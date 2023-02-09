LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Lakewood are looking for at least seven suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting outside the Colorado Mills Mall.

On Jan. 28 at 7:47 p.m. multiple witnesses called the police and reported hearing gunshots outside Dick’s Sporting Goods at Colorado Mills Mall located at 14500 West Colfax Ave.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, police believe there were two groups involved in the shooting. The first group consisted of three males dressed in all-black clothing. The second group consisted of four people, three males and one female, who were associated with a white SUV.

These suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting at Colorado Mills Mall. The suspects in group two consist of three males dressed in black. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) These four suspects are wanted in connection to the shooting at Colorado Mills Mall. Group two consists of three males and one female. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Security footage showed two people from the second group exit the mall and walk to the white SUV, while the first group exits the mall 30 seconds later.

Lakewood police believe the suspects involved in the Colorado Mills shooting were associated with this white SUV. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

LPD said that shots rang out as the white SUV began to back out of the parking lot. Police believe a member of the first group fired shots at the SUV. Police then suspect that someone from inside the SUV fired back.

According to police, two people from the first group fled on foot east of the mall and the third person ran back into the Colorado Mills Mall.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

If you recognize the suspect vehicle or any of the group members, you are urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.