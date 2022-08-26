DENVER (KDVR) – Modern American existence seems inseverable from companies like Marvel these days, with Disney+ dropping a fresh comic book-inspired movie or show every few weeks, but did you know that there was a time when comic book readers felt more comfortable hiding their affinity for this kind of literature?

Nowadays, there’s not only a vast library of comic book content to watch on streaming platforms, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, but there is also an international holiday called “Reading a Comic Book in Public Day” that was created to help ease the stigma attached to indulging in comic book culture.

According to Wired, the inaugural iteration of the holiday occurred on Aug. 28 of 2010 when Brian Heater and Sarah Morean, co-creators of the now folded Daily Cross Hatch, decided to take steps to eradicate the feeling of shame attached to reading a comic book in public. Thus, the holiday was born, falling annually on the birthday of one of the genre’s most renowned creators.

Jack Kirby, whose birthday was on Aug. 28, was the prolific comic book creator who helped bring a wide array of well-known cartoon heroes into existence in the Marvel universe, including the X-Men, Hulk, Thor and many more. He passed away in 1994.

To help celebrate these comics that Kirby and other creators like him produced, we’ve put together a list of local comic book businesses you can visit to prepare for your prideful holiday read out in public.

All C’s Collectibles

1250 South Abilene St., Aurora – 2510 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial

All C’s two collectible store locations offer visitors the chance to buy, sell and trade comics, cards, coins and collectibles.

Something unique about this business is that next door to its Aurora location, All C’s has a gaming arena where you can test your Pokemon, Magic the Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons skills.

Black and Read

7821 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Music and comic book lovers will find themselves right at home at this store, where you can feed your appetite for vinyl, tabletop games, card games, and of course, the comics you need to properly celebrate the international holiday.

Hall of Justice

10136 Parkglenn Way, Unit #109, Parker

This Parker-based spot is consistent when it comes to weekly drops, which you can stay up to date on through its weekly “Final Order Cutoff Roundup.” Responses and feedback are used to gauge how many newly released issues should be ordered.

This shop is equipped to get you through the holiday set aside for prideful public reading, but if you plan on delving further into the world of comics then keep an eye on the business’s blog for the most up-to-date releases.

Jeff’s Collectible Empire

8966 West Bowles Ave., Unit S, Littleton

Originally serving the public back in 2010 as an online marketplace for comics and collectibles aplenty, Jeff’s has since found a physical home, cutting the ribbon on the Littleton location back in October of 2018.

The business has a very active Facebook page, on which links to auctions are posted for collectibles, like WWE figurines, a Nolan Ryan autographed baseball and collectible comics, just to name a few.

Time Warp Comics and Cards

3105 28th St., Boulder

One of the oldest entries on this list is this Boulder-based brick-and-mortar that opened its doors back in 1984.

Imported comics, books, and trading cards of varying kinds are just a few of the wide range of collectibles you can snag at the store that boasts of having the best selection of graphic novels in the state.

Mile High Comics

4600 Jason St., Denver

According to its landing page, Mile High Comics is the largest comic dealer in the country, with over 10 million comics in stock. Its online market offers visitors the chance to peruse a vast database of over 500,000 issues that can be purchased.

If you are feeling an in-person visit, the 45,000 square foot mega store in central Denver is sure likely to have what you’re looking for, including toys, collectibles and more.

Mutiny Information Cafe

2 South Broadway, Denver

Interested in indulging in some pinball while you ruminate over which comics, vinyl and other collectibles to take home with you, then check out this storefront near West 1st Ave. and Lincoln St.

Mutiny offers up a free subscription service with benefits if you want to maintain your comic reading habits beyond the international day.