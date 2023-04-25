DENVER (KDVR) — Have you ever played the Colorado Lottery and wondered, “Does anyone ever win big?”

Well, the answer is yes. In fact, our state has had seven $1 million or more winners in 2023.

Here is a look at the winners in order of most recent first:

$3 million

On April 6, Ryan P. from Philadelphia won the top prize of $3 million on a $50 Platinum Riches scratch game. The ticket was purchased at Sav-O-Mart in Denver.

$2.6 million

On March 30, James C. won $2.6 million playing the Colorado Lotto+ game. He purchased the winning ticket at Smoker Friendly in Woodland Park.

$1 million

On March 9, Dustin R. won $1 million on a $20 scratch ticket game called, “$1,000,000 Jackpot.” The ticket was bought at Maverik in Thornton.

Dustin said he plans to use his prize to invest and travel, according to the Colorado Lottery.

$11.5 million

On March 2, Mohamed Y. won $11.5 million playing the Colorado Lotto+ game. He bought his winning ticket at the King Soopers in Centennial.

According to the Colorado Lottery, Mohamed plans to help one of the schools in his area purchase much-needed supplies. He also told his wife he would take her shopping.

$1 million

On Feb. 10, Tesfaye K. won $1 million on a $20 scratch ticket game called, “$1,000,000 Casino Nights.” The ticket was bought at Circle K in Aurora.

$1 million

On Feb. 1, Mandeep S. won $1 million in the millions series second chance drawing. The Colorado Lottery surprised Mandeep at his home in Aurora.

Mandeep told the Colorado Lottery that he will use the money to take care of his family and community, as well as starting a stock and futures trading business.

$1 million

On Jan. 5, Jeffrey H. won $1.466 million on a $20 scratch ticket game called, “Set For Life.” The ticket was bought at a City Market in Montrose.

What happens if you win big in Colorado?

If you win $600 or more, you can call 1-800-999-2959 to make arrangements to process your claim. You will have to request an in person appointment at the Colorado Lottery Claim Center if you win over $100,000.

There are four claim centers in Colorado and they are located in Pueblo, Fort Collins, Lakewood, and Grand Junction.

As a part of the Colorado Open Records Act, the Colorado Lottery is required to release to the public your name, hometown, amount you won and the game you played.