LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A special police task force arrested seven people involved in a drug distribution operation on Friday.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force served two high-risk search warrants at a home in the 2500 block of South Shields Street on Friday. Officers and deputies found “distribution amounts of dangerous drugs, stolen property, and counterfeit currency.” The NCDTF said methamphetamines and fentanyl were confiscated in the bust.

The seven people arrested and what they were arrested for are:

Shantelle Garcia, 31: Warrant arrest

Amy Semonchick, 42: Warrant arrest

Mathew Whyte, 30: Warrant arrest

Michael Pusey-Fendler, 35: Warrant arrest, unlawful possession of drugs – methamphetamine

Brandon Eastin, 31: Criminal possession of two or more financial devices, criminal possession of identification documents, unlawful possession of drugs – methamphetamine

Talon Glover, 30: Warrant arrest

Jeremy Scott, 24: Warrant arrest, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, introducing contraband in the second degree, unlawful possession of drugs – fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia

The NCDTF is made up of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department, Windsor Police Department, Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Adult Parole and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

As an open and continuing investigation, police are asking anyone with information to contact the NCDTF Drug Tip Hotline at 970-416-2560.