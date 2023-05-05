DENVER (KDVR) — The first Saturday of May marks “Free Comic Book Day” for comic book lovers and there are several shops in the Denver metro area that are participating.

On Free Comic Book Day, comic book stores around the country offer special deals and give away free printed comic books and sometimes other swag too.

The unofficial holiday began over 20 years ago and was founded on the belief that there is a comic book for everyone, according to the Free Comic Book Day website. It’s a day when the industry comes together encouraging first-time readers to pick up a book and brings fans together to socialize and discover new comics.

Here are some of the local comic book retailers that are participating.

Some of these shops will have live music, costume contests, prizes and more. Details can be found on the links associated with each retailer.