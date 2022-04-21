DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators said seven people were taken into custody Thursday night in relation to two drug-related deaths back in January.

Deputies were executing a search warrant at a house on Lionshead Parkway, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. They posted video from the scene just before 10 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s related to the deaths of Juan King, 56, and Kayla Seymour, 30. They were found dead on Jan. 21 at a house on the 7000 block of Lionshead Parkway, in the Wildcat Ridge subdivision.

The Sheriff’s Office said further information would be released on Friday.