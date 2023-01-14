DENVER (KDVR) – More than half a dozen people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning that happened in the northeast corner of Denver’s Harvey Park neighborhood.

Just before 4 a.m., a tweet from the Denver Police Department revealed officers had responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue, where multiple injuries had been reported.

(Credit: Denver Fire Department)

An official with the Denver Fire Department later confirmed that the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Saturday and that people had been trapped as a result of this crash.

According to DFD, a total of six people required extraction and transport to a hospital, with an additional seventh solely needing transport.

(Credit: Denver Fire Department)

What led up to this investigation, including the cause, is still under investigation and FOX31 will update this story once more information has been released.