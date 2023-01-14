DENVER (KDVR) – More than half a dozen people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning that happened in the northeast corner of Denver’s Harvey Park neighborhood.
Just before 4 a.m., a tweet from the Denver Police Department revealed officers had responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue, where multiple injuries had been reported.
An official with the Denver Fire Department later confirmed that the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Saturday and that people had been trapped as a result of this crash.
According to DFD, a total of six people required extraction and transport to a hospital, with an additional seventh solely needing transport.
What led up to this investigation, including the cause, is still under investigation and FOX31 will update this story once more information has been released.