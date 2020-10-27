7 first responders lose homes in Grand Lake from East Troublesome Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A GoFundMe has been set up to assist seven first responders who lost their homes in the fire they were battling.

Ellie St. Germain, wife to Seth St. Germain who is the Assistant Fire Chief of Grand Lake Fire, organized the page to help out “seven first responders that have been working their butts off.”

St. Germain explained that the fund is for whatever they need: insurance deductibles, down payment on a new home, mortgage payment. Over $100,000 was raised in one day.

“My heart is completely full and it continues to grow with what people are doing and how people are giving back,” St. Germain said.

Kevin Piercy, Grand Lake Fire Protection District Volunteer Firefighter, lost his home and two dogs in the East Troublesome Fire.

“I made it out within probably 10 or 15 minutes. If I hadn’t have, I wouldn’t be here, Piercy said. “People have went through more things than I have and they’ve been more devastated than I have.”

Piercy had a husky malamute and a shiba inu. They both had such personalities and were so loving, he said.

“When I close the door to leave, and I look on their face, especially Kuma, it’s like I’ll never see you again… which is true,” he said. “And the thing about it is they had to sense it. I’m almost sure they knew it. They knew it.”

Piercy said his faith has led him to help people and it warms his heart to see there are still compassionate people in this world.

“We all need to unite and be one and take care of one another,” he said.