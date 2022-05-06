AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said two people suspected in a shooting at 7-Eleven in Aurora were arrested in Minnesota.

Roderic Crittenden, 44, and Dedronette Jones, 46, were booked on Friday and await extradition, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Roderic Crittenden, 44, and Dedronette Jones, 46, were arrested in Minnesota Friday, May 6, 2022, in an April 27 shooting at an Aurora 7-Eleven on Mississippi Avenue. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

One person was wounded in the shooting and self-transported to a hospital, police said at the time. It happened just before 5 p.m. on April 27 at the store at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave.

Police have said there was a dispute before the shooting, and the suspect and victim knew each other.