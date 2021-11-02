7-Eleven robberies suspect sought by Denver Police

DENVER (KDVR) – Police need help identifying a suspect in two 7-Eleven robberies that happened on Oct. 30.





7-Eleven robberies suspect (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Denver Police said the first robbery happened about 1:14 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located on 4085 East Mississippi Ave. The second robbery took place about 1:32 a.m. at another 7-Eleven on 1504 North Colorado Blvd.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build.

The man left the robberies in a gray or silver sedan.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.