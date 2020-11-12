7 Denver sheriff deputies honored for capturing escapee

DENVER (KDVR) — Seven Denver sheriff deputies who helped capture an inmate after a brief but daring escape were given Valor Awards in a morning press conference at the downtown detention center.

Sheriff Elias Diggins and Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson placed medals around the necks of the seven deputies involved in the capture of Damian Lynch.

The 24-year old inmate spoke exclusively to Fox 31 last month detailing his Sept. 2 escape.

Three deputies remain under investigation for failing to see Lynch roll under an inmate transfer bus as inmates were being loaded for a trip from the downtown detention center to the county jail on Smith Road.

Lynch hung onto to the underside of the bus as it drove north on Speer Boulevard until rolling out near Blake Street and running into a drainage tunnel along the Cherry Creek bike trail.

Two deputies in a sheriff’s van that was following the inmate transfer bus saw Lynch run toward Cherry Creek and immediately called the department’s Emergency Response Unit.

It was those two deputies and five members of the E.R.U. that were awarded medals of Valor for capturing Lynch.

Sheriff Diggins told FOX31 the three deputies under investigation for the escape are not among the seven deputies who were recognized this morning.

FOX31 will update this story later today with more reaction from Sheriff Diggins and inmate Damian Lynch, who laughed when Investigative Reporter Rob Low informed him of the award ceremony.

Lynch was originally arrested on a count of attempted murder and remains in custody for that charge and now the additional count of escape.