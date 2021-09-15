7 abandoned animals left near dumpsters in Summit County

FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR) – A plea from the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter in Frisco – please bring a pet you can longer care for to a shelter.

Summit County has had seven pets dumped and abandoned in seven days. The pets were all found thirsty and hungry near dumpsters. Some were sick, one puppy was so sick he had to be euthanized.

That puppy’s littermate, Copper, did survive.

Copper survived (Credit: Summit County Animal Control and Shelter)

The puppies were dumped in the Chipotle parking lot in Silverthorne and were sent to a 24-hour emergency clinic in Denver. Copper will be up for adoption at the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter when he recuperates. Please visit the shelter or email the Summit County Animal Shelter at animal_control@summitcountyco.gov for information about adoption.

It is illegal to abandon a pet animal in Colorado. Many choices are available to safely relinquish a pet for their best chance of finding a new home.

In Summit County, unwanted pets can be dropped off at the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. After Hours kennels and outdoor pens next to the shelter (if it is a larger dog) are also available.

The Petco in Dillon will take most small pet animals and rehome them, please call them in advance to make sure they have room for your pet (970)-468-7519.