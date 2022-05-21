DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are searching for a missing senior last seen on Friday.

66-year-old Luis Cardenas was last seen on Friday at 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of west 29th ave.

Cardenas was last seen leaving on foot as the late May snowstorm began to pick up in the Denver area. He suffers from cognitive impairment.

Cardenas is described as a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. Cardenas was last seen wearing a red shirt with black stripes and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on Cardenas’ location is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.