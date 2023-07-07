DENVER (KDVR) — A 63-year-old man fell to his death on Thursday while hiking near the E.M. Greenman Trail in Boulder.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call about a man that had fallen while scrambling off-trail.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a 63-year-old Boulder man was scrambling down a scree slope just south of the trail alongside a family member. The man reportedly fell 15 feet down a rock face and continued to tumble down the hillside for an additional 50 feet.

The family member told deputies that the man had become unconscious and that his pulse was no longer detectable.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response and rescuers from the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks Rangers attempted life-saving measures once they located the man.

However, the 63-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The man’s identity will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.