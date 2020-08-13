6,100 new unemployment claims filed in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced Thursday that 6,187 regular initial unemployment (UI) claims and 9,048 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims were filed for the week ending August 8th.

Since mid-March Coloradans have filed 694,490 claims, including federal PUA benefits, 523,390 UI claims are included in the total.

A break down of the $4.50 billion in Colorado benefits paid since March 29:

Regular UI: $1.53 billion

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (gig workers/self-employed): $554.6 million

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants): $2.41 billion

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extends unemployment benefits by up to 13 weeks): $15.7 million

Top 10 Colorado industries with highest initial claims for the week ending July 25th :

Accommodation and Food Services: 826 (13.2% of claims for week) Retail Trade: 681 (10.9%) Healthcare and Social Service: 678 (10.8%) Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services: 628 (10.0%) Manufacturing: 560 (9.0%) Construction: 494 (7.9%) Professional and Technical Services: 433 (6.9%) Education Services: 287 (4.6%) Wholesale Trade: 269 (4.3%) Other Services: 255 (4.1%)

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit expired July 25th. A gap in additional benefits is expected until the FPUC program is extended, or a new program is passed by Congress.