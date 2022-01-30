61-year-old man killed in head-on crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A 61-year-old man was killed after being involved in a head-on crash Saturday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., Aurora police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Tower Road.

When police arrived they found the 61-year-old in a Chevy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man, who was traveling southbound on Tower Road, made a left-hand turn to go eastbound on Iliff Avenue when he was struck by a 25-year-old man driving a Chrysler.

The man in the Chrysler and his 19-year-old female passenger were sent to a hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are looking into whether or not excessive speed was a contributing factor in this collision.

No arrests have been made at this time.

