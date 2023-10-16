DENVER (KDVR) — More than 16,000 teenagers between 15 and 19 years old have been involved in crashes so far in 2023, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

That’s around 57 crashes per day.

Additionally, according to CDOT data, so far this year 61 teen drivers have died in Colorado, a 53% increase from this time last year, and 73 fatal crashes have involved a teen driver, a 33% increase.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a distressing increase in teen fatalities on our roads,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew C. Packard said. “These statistics emphasize the need for education, awareness and parental involvement.”

According to CSP, the most common citations given to teen drivers are speeding, careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

CDOT highlighted that last point and said seatbelt use is lowest among teens, and that a majority of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were not wearing seatbelts.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, teens are also more likely to be killed in alcohol-related crashes than other age groups.

CDOT urged parents and guardians to play an active role in making sure teens become responsible drivers.