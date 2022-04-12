ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said members of the North Metro Drug Task Force partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Colorado State Patrol to seize 60,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.

The sheriff’s office said the seizure happened on April 4.

Along with the counterfeit M-30 pills containing fentanyl, five pounds of methamphetamine and several pounds of cocaine and heroin were also seized.

The DEA said authentic M-30 pills are oxycodone. The counterfeit M-30 pills are designed to look like oxycodone but can contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

DEA (*Photos of counterfeit pills do not represent all available fake pills)

The sheriff’s office said several people were taken into custody for varying charges linked to the drug bust.

The DEA said more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined.