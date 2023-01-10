MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Mesa County deputy conducting a traffic stop uncovered 60,000 suspected Fentanyl pills Monday afternoon.
The deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle with fictitious license plates close to the Fruita exit on I-70. After a voluntary search of the car, the deputy found 60,000 blue pills which are consistent with Fentanyl, 5 ounces of cocaine and a large amount of cash.
The driver, Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute.