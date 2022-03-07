DENVER (KDVR) — It is a foreclosure nightmare for many in some Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods.

At least 60 families are facing losing their homes after their two homeowners associations and a metro district began the foreclosure process on them.

Some owners said they had no idea they were about to lose their homes.

“We were told nothing. To this day still nothing,” a woman who wished to remain anonymous said.

She told FOX31 two people who showed up at her door two weeks ago notified her she was in danger of losing her home to foreclosure.

This owner said her husband had been dealing with the HOA for six years over an alleged violation. She thought he had taken care of the issue. But then he died after fighting COVID and a stroke. She said the HOA was relentless.

“They don’t deal with you. They push you off. They make you send everything to them registered. But they don’t send you anything registered,” she said.

The owner had been fighting in the courts with the HOA but to no avail.

The problem is so widespread, Denver’s Department of Housing Stability sent out flyers to homes being foreclosed on.

Those flyers tell homeowners where they can get answers to concerns about HOA fines, citations, property taxes, and possible foreclosures.

“We found it alarming and immediately alerted our nonprofit partner to reach out with housing counseling resources and assist homeowners who were impacted,” Denver’s Chief of Housing Britta Fisher said.

For the homeowner we talked to, a bigger surprise came when she found a lockbox on her door. And there was a note saying her home would be auctioned off. She’s still in it and plans to fight to keep it.

That woman only owes about $30,000 on her home. The HOA wants her to pay a fine of $11,000, which she said she cannot afford.

The town hall will take place this weekend at the Green Valley Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.