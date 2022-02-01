60 degrees Monday, teens and snow Tuesday? Only in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Highs on Monday around the Denver metro and the Front Range were near or more than 60 degrees. Twenty-four hours later, temperatures are in the teens and it’s snowing. And Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

This may seem odd to those who haven’t been in Colorado for very long or are newbies to the state, but the natives and seasoned veterans don’t blink an eye at this crazy weather.

Pinpoint Weather Team meteorologist and Colorado native Jessica Lebel knows all too well how the state’s weather can change in a short time frame.

Lebel got creative and made this great graphic explaining Colorado weather for those who may not be aware.

Graphic made by Jessica Lebel

Denver metro is expected to get 3 to 6 inches and Wednesday overnight lows are expected to dip below zero. But the weekend will warm back up into the 40s and the start of the workweek will be near 50 degrees.