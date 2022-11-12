THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Little Olive Diaz, grew up around downtown Denver and was exposed to people experiencing homelessness. However, her mom didn’t realize how much it impacted her daughter until was 4-years-old and wanted to find a way to help out.

“It would make her upset. She would ask ‘why don’t they have a house?’ and ‘why are they outside,'” Myrna Diaz, Olive’s mom said.

Now, as they enter the third year of raising money in order to go and buy turkeys, Olive has set her goal at $500 via a GoFundMe fundraiser.

After all the money is raised, Olive and her family head to the store to buy all the turkeys before delivering them to the local homeless shelter to donate.

“I want to help them so they can have warm turkey like us,” Olive, who is now 6 years old, said.

Olive told FOX31 and Channel 2 she loves the holidays, enjoys eating all the food at Thanksgiving and wants other people to feel that way too.

“Thank you for helping my story, please donate,” Olive said.

Once all the turkeys are handed out, it’s back to the drawing board for Olive and her family. She also hosts a toy drive in December. Her mom said they have rented a hall on Federal Boulevard where they plan to host a toy drive, scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Right now, mom said the hall’s rental costs will be about $700, so they are looking for sponsors to help cover those costs. They are hoping to fill three trucks full of new and unwrapped toys.

“Olive will also be hosting a toy drive next month benefitting foster children in our area,” Myrna said.

If you would like to do so, you can donate to the turkey drive here.

In her free time, Olive loves to hang out with her younger sister and her dog Princess and practice math problems.