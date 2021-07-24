6-year-old from Littleton receives running prosthetic as gift at clinic

DENVER (KDVR) – It was quite the day for 6-year-old Clay Simon of Littleton who was born without part of his right leg.

He attended the Össur and Challenged Athletes Foundation running and mobility clinic along with about 40 other amputees at the University of Denver Saturday, and he was given a running prosthetic.

“This was a total surprise for him. He’s been eyeing those athletes with the running blades,” said Kelley Simon, Clay’s mother.

Clay got to try out the new prosthetic, and go through the clinic to get a feel for it.

His father, Steve, says Clay has been very active in sports, but it was difficult to run with a walking prosthetic. This new one will change that.

“What this will allow him to do is run and sprint like all the rest of the kids on his baseball team,” Steve Simon said.

The Simons are glad their son got to see other athletes with prosthetics at the mobility clinic.

“We are here proving the opportunity for individuals who might not be comfortable in their prosthetics or who maybe want to level up their mobility and active lifestyle,” said Lauren Gerrbi with the Challenged Athletes Foundation.