WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge officers responded to a call for help from a 6-year-old after her mother passed out from using fentanyl.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department made two arrests on Saturday involving fentanyl. Officers said they respond to fentanyl calls often, but these two “had even more egregious elements” when a young child was involved.

According to WRPD, a call came in from a community member that responded to cries for help from a little girl. Police said a 6-year-old girl’s mother pulled her car over to the side of the road to use fentanyl. When the mother passed out in the car, a mail carrier noticed the girl calling for help.

WRPD arrived at the scene and arrested the driver, she now faces additional charges of child abuse. The girl was placed in the safe care of another family member.

“It’s imperative people who make the decision to use a dangerous— even deadly substance— behind the wheel are off the streets before they hurt themselves, their passengers (their own families), or your family,” said WRPD in a Facebook post.

This wasn’t the only fentanyl call WRPD responded to on Saturday. Officers spotted a car in a motel parking lot with a driver and passengers who appeared unconscious.

When officers made contact with the car, they discovered the car had been stolen and the woman in the driver’s seat was under the influence of fentanyl. She was taken into custody.

Officers described the day as a “hard shift, but a shift well-done.”